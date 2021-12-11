Faith notes

ATWOOD — Lake Fork United Church of Christ will be hosting "Christmas on the Prairie Nativity Walk" on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the church located at 345N 1457 East Road, Atwood.

There are three variety of church member manger scenes and Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Bev Obert at 217-372-6606.

***

TOWER HILL — The Wanda Mountain Boys and the best of Southern Gospel will be appearing at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. l

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

