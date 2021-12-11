 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith notes

Faith Notes

  • 0

ATWOOD — Lake Fork United Church of Christ will be hosting "Christmas on the Prairie Nativity Walk" on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the church located at 345N 1457 East Road, Atwood. 

There are three variety of church member manger scenes and Christmas carols at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

For more information contact Bev Obert at 217-372-6606.

***

TOWER HILL — The Wanda Mountain Boys and the best of Southern Gospel will be appearing at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. l

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mound Chapel plans candlelight service

Mound Chapel plans candlelight service

Mound Chapel, Boiling Springs, West Decatur and Second Churches of God will combine for a candlelight Christmas service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Mound Chapel. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News