DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church, will be hosting a revival with Pastor's, singers and evangelists Danny and Linda Morgan, from Newport Kentucky, June 12 -17 at 7570 W Main St, Decatur.

Join us for a week of anointed preaching and music! June 12,10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 p.m.

For more information, text or call Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

DECATUR — Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur will be hosting a LGBTQ Pride event on Sunday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3773 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur.

A special music service begins at 10:15 for those interested in participating.

Family event with children’s activities, vendors, and musical performances by national artist Lea Morris – live virtually, and local artist Holly Gharst.

The event is free to the public.

For further information contact Shelli Brunner at 217-972-8066

***

DECATUR — Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main, will honor those who are and have served in the military during their annual Patriotic Sunday on July 3 at 9:30 a.m.

All active and veteran members of the military will be recognized as will members of Operation Enduring Support who are based in Grace Church. In addition, Dr. Arun K. Paul will be celebrating his first worship service at Grace. Dr. Paul comes to Grace from Oak Hills United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. Originally born in India and raised as a Hindu, Dr. Paul came to Christ as a teenager and felt the call to ministry in 1995.

For additional information contact church at 217-429-5374.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

