Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.
The speaker is Sue Tunberg with "Angels". She will elaborate on Angels.
Reservations and cancellations for the $20 event are due by Wednesday, Feb. 9. Reservations and cancellations are essential.
Contact Von at 217-768-4779 or Pam at 217-433-9814.
DECATUR — Northeast Community Fund will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, 10-11 a.m. at the Heartland Community Church, 3253 E. Brush College Road, Decatur.
Event is free, children through sixth grade for the hunt. Bike giveaways, free food, bounce house, face painting and more.
