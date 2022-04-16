DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Sue Tunberg with "Angels". She will elaborate on Angels.

Reservations and cancellations for the $20 event are due by Wednesday, Feb. 9. Reservations and cancellations are essential.

Contact Von at 217-768-4779 or Pam at 217-433-9814.

***

DECATUR — Northeast Community Fund will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, 10-11 a.m. at the Heartland Community Church, 3253 E. Brush College Road, Decatur.

Event is free, children through sixth grade for the hunt. Bike giveaways, free food, bounce house, face painting and more.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0