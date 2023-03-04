First United Methodist Church will be hosting a free concert as the Spring Tour for the University of Illinois Varsity Men's Glee Club from Champaign/Urbana area starts on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the church located at 201 W. North St., Decatur.

There will be donations accepted for the choir.

For more information contact decaturfirstumc.org or 217-423-9711.

***

The Harristown Foursquare Church will be celebrating their “61 years of Ministry in the Camp Wilson addition of Harristown” on Sunday, March 5, at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

There will be a special morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude with a free Southern gospel concert by the Gospel Messenger's Quartet at 6 p.m. ending with a time of food and fellowship.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

Love Fellowship Christian Church will be hosting two big events featuring their churches' XXV Anniversaries.

First event will be on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street C.O.L.G. located at 2000 N. Main St., guest speaker will be Bishop Jerry Maiden.

The second event will be on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Love Fellowship Christian Church located at 1567 N. Clinton St., guest speaker will be Bishop Simon Gordon.

For additional information call 217-475-2364.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax 217-421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.