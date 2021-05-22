 Skip to main content
Faith notes:
DECATUR - Mt. Calvary Lutheran's is holding their Annual Rummage Sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 4, and from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 5.

Lots of goodies, crafts, books, clothes, linens, and kitchen items.

Mt. Calvary is located at 2055 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur. For more information call the church office at (217) 428-0641.

***

TOWER HILL — Comedian Tim Lovelace will be performing at Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower Hill, Saturday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

For more information contact Sue at 217-562-4847. 

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

