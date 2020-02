Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur

"Child Marriage: An American Dilemma" by Amber Lusvardi, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, 3773 N. Macarthur Road.

Elwin United Methodist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Men's pancake day and bake sale, 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Elwin United Methodist Church.

Dalton City United Methodist

Pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Dalton City United Methodist Church, 200 N. Water St. $3-$6.

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0