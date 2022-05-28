Faith notes:

DECATUR — Mount Calvary Lutheran's Church will be holding its Annual Rummage Sale Friday, June 3 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2055 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur.

Lots of goodies, crafts, books, clothes, linens, and kitchen items.

For more information call the church office at (217) 428-0641. All profits will go to missions.

DECATUR — Jamre Tolley will be featured in concert on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

