 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith notes

Faith notes:

  • 0

DECATUR — Mount Calvary Lutheran's Church will be holding its Annual Rummage Sale Friday, June 3 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2055 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur.

Lots of goodies, crafts, books, clothes, linens, and kitchen items.

For more information call the church office at (217) 428-0641. All profits will go to missions.

    ***

DECATUR — Jamre Tolley will be featured in concert on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News