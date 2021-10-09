 Skip to main content
Faith notes

Faith Notes

DECATUR — New Day Church will be having their annul Fall Rummage Sale on Friday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 16, 8-11 a.m. at 4191 Greenswitch Rd., Decatur. No early sales.

For more information call 217-855-9935.

***

DECATUR — Mount Zion Presbyterian Church will be hosting their Fall Festival on Saturday Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Church Annex behind the Church, 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

Baked goods, crafts and vendors. Also coffee and Home Made Cinnamon Rolls at 8 a.m.

Soup Luncheon: Served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $10, tickets sold in advance at the church office, 217-864-2528 or at the door. 

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

