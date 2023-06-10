DECATUR — Decatur House of Prayer, located at 1920 N. Oakland Ave., is hosting a new music program in July. Signups are now available at www.decaturhop.org/kfmusicprogram.

Group lessons are the second Saturday of each month starting in July from 10 a.m. to noon. Music basics are the group lessons of the music program.

Students enrolled will receive training on technique, music theory, rhythm, and more. In six months, students will be able to play the piano and sing while serving on any worship team.

For more information visit decaturhop.org.

***

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-through Nelson's Pork chop dinner for $12 on June 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The meal will include a pork chop, baked potato, green beans, sour cream, roll with butter, ice cream cup and brownie.

Tickets are available at the church office located at 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

This event is to benefit individuals with excessive medical expenses in the Mount Zion School district. The recipients this year are Matthew Long who has a brain tumor, Addison and Wyatt Gould, both have Cerebral Palsy. The event is sponsored by four churches: Mount Zion United Methodist, Mount Zion Presbyterian, Holy Spirit Catholic, and Antioch United Methodist.

***

DECATUR —The Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting revival services featuring evangelists Danny and Linda Morgan from Newport, Kentucky, on June 11-16 at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

Linda sings and plays keyboard, and Danny sings. writes many of their songs and plays many instruments.

The hours will be Sunday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

