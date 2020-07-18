Faith Notes
Arthur United Methodist

Fish fry supper, 4 to 7 p.m., July 25, Arthur United Methodist, 108 E. Illinois St. free will donation. (217) 254-1703.

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

