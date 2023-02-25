The Decatur Area Church Women United will be hosting their World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3, 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. Decatur.

Susan Hawbecker is chair of the program entitled "I have heard about your faith" and has volunteers from various churches taking part in this program which is being celebrated world wide and urges us all to remember to pray daily.

For further information contact Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

***

First United Methodist Church will be hosting a free concert as the spring tour for the University of Illinois Varsity Men's Glee Club from Champaign/Urbana area starts on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at the church located at 201 W. North St., Decatur.

There will be donations accepted for the choir.

For more information contact decaturfirstumc.org or 217-423-9711.

***

CISCO — Cisco United Methodist Church is hosting their annual Chili Cook-off and Pie Auction on Saturday, March 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cisco Center, 325 N. Main St., Cisco.

You may sample the chili for free before judging begins. The pie auction begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free, donations accepted to help fund mission programs. There will also be bazaar items available.

For more information, contact Veronica Seevers at 217-433-1304.

***

First Presbyterian Church at 204 W. Prairie, Decatur, will be hosting the upcoming following Lent events:

Soup Suppers will be on March Wednesdays from 6:15-7 p.m.

Tiaze' Worship in Chapel will be on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

Weekly programs will be held March 8-29 at 7 p.m. discussing "Meeting Jesus at the Table."

Maundy Thursday worship will on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.

For further information contact Cathy Force at 217-521-7131.

***

