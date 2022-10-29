Faith notes:

DECATUR — Hammond United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Homemade Beef Stew Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 3rd and D Streets, Hammond.

This fundraiser is "all-you-can-eat": stew, roll or cornbread, jello salad, dessert and drink. Cost is $8.50 per person with family rates. Take-out will be available

For more information call 217-262-3386.

