DECATUR — Grace United Methodist Church is inviting children to come meet Jonah and hear his amazing story during the Big Fish Bay Vacation Bible school.

The activity is open to those in first through fifth grade. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. from June 14-18 at the church, 901 N. Main St.

Registration forms are available at the church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or online at www.decaturgrace.com/vbs2021. Call 217-429-5374.

EDINBURG — House on the Rock is hosting Free Movie Night featuring the film "Standing Firm", at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Popcorn and drinks provided. The church is located at 314 N. Grant St. in Edinburg.

For more information contact Charles Portland at 217-972-3847 or hotrchurch@yahoo.com.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

