Faith notes:

DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting their Decatur Vacation Bible School Day, Saturday, July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6890 Firehouse Road, Decatur.

For ages 4-12 years. One free Kona Ice and one free Walking Taco per child.

Contact Judy Tilton at 217-864-2404 for further information.

***

