Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting their Decatur Vacation Bible School Day, Saturday, July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6890 Firehouse Road, Decatur.

For ages 4-12 years. One free Kona Ice and one free Walking Taco per child.

Contact Judy Tilton at 217-864-2404 for further information. 

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Tags

