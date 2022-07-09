 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — First Congregational United Church of Christ will be hosting their annual Rummage Sale on Friday, July 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, July 16, 8-11 a.m. at 3465 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur. Masks are encouraged.  

For further information contact Judi Carpenter at 217-875-0092 or 217-454-5224.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Faith notes:

