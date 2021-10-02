DECATUR — Right to Life in Decatur/Macon County will be hosting a meeting on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. in the St. Patrick Church basement, 407 E. Eldorado St.

The meeting is being held to discuss the resignations of Director Diana Shipley and Treasurer Peggy Mosier and the future of the chapter in Decatur/Macon County. For more information call 217-864-5422.

DECATUR — Right to Life in Decatur/Macon County will be hosting their Life Chain 2021 on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Participates will be lining Franklin and Eldorado Streets with crowds of prolife Christians. A Christian witness against the killing of preborn children.

Signs are provided from the basement of St. Patrick's Church. For more information call 217-864-5422.

HAMMOND — Hammond United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual "Gospel Sing" on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, located at 3rd and D St., Hammond.

Music will be provided by the Music will be provided by "Collage of Faith". Also "New Creation" from Locust Grove Church at Assumption, and Larry Purdeu of Decatur, guitarist.

Event is open to the public. A free will offering will be taken for the music groups.

For additional information call 217-262-3386.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

