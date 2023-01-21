 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur House of Prayer 2023 Gala - Unceasing Prayer Making a difference featuring Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos and a gourmet meal provided by Good Samaritan Inn will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. DHOP is located at 1920 N Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Response needed by Feb. 9 for tickets. The ticket is free but you can also sponsor a table for up to 8 people. 

For more information contact Rachel Sulcer at 217-853-3141.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

