Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Songfellows Southern Gospel Quartet, from Nashville, Tennessee, at 7570 W Main St, Decatur, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

For information contact Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

