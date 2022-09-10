Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Songfellows Southern Gospel Quartet, from Nashville, Tennessee, at 7570 W Main St, Decatur, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
For information contact Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.
