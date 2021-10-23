DECATUR — New Salem Baptist Church will be having their Annual Missionary Day Program, 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, during morning worship service at 352 W. Wood St.

All are welcome.

For further information contact Ellen Eubanks at 217-848-5160

***

DECATUR — The Gibson Girls will be in concert at Antioch Christian Church, 5409 E. US Route 36, Decatur, Sunday, Nov. 14, 4-5 p.m.

An evening of inspirational and patriotic music event in honor of military and veterans.

Free and open to public.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.