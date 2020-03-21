Faith notes
Faith notes

Calvary Baptist

All services cancelled for the weekend of Sunday, March 22, Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road. 

St. Peter AME

Rummage sale, non to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, St. Peter AME Church, 515 S. Church St. 

St. John's Episcopal Church

Psalms of pilgrimage, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St. 

New Salem Missionary Baptist

"Implementing the First Century Mission in the 21st Century Church," 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 252 W. Wood St. 

* * *

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

