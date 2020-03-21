Faith notes

Calvary Baptist
All services cancelled for the weekend of Sunday, March 22, Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road.
St. Peter AME
Rummage sale, non to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, St. Peter AME Church, 515 S. Church St.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Psalms of pilgrimage, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St.
New Salem Missionary Baptist
"Implementing the First Century Mission in the 21st Century Church," 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 252 W. Wood St.
* * *
