Faith notes

Faith Notes

HAMMOND — Hammond United Methodist Church will be presenting a "Christmas Celebration" at the church on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at 3rd and D Streets, Hammond.

The program will feature "Collage of Faith" a group of 8 singers and the Children's choir.  The program will close with a candle lighting service. Cookies and drinks will be served in the fellowship hall.

Everyone is invited to attend. 

***

DECATUR —Harristown Foursquare Church will be have their "Christmas Eve. Service" early this year. 

Join us Sunday, Dec. 19th at 6 p.m. at 7570 W. Main St, Decatur, for an evening of carols and special music as we celebrate the real reason for the season with a beautiful candlelight service. 

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

 ***

 

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

ATWOOD — Lake Fork United Church of Christ will be hosting "Christmas on the Prairie Nativity Walk" on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the ch…

Mound Chapel plans candlelight service

Mound Chapel, Boiling Springs, West Decatur and Second Churches of God will combine for a candlelight Christmas service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at Mound Chapel. 

