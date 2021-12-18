Faith notes

HAMMOND — Hammond United Methodist Church will be presenting a "Christmas Celebration" at the church on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at 3rd and D Streets, Hammond.

The program will feature "Collage of Faith" a group of 8 singers and the Children's choir. The program will close with a candle lighting service. Cookies and drinks will be served in the fellowship hall.

Everyone is invited to attend.

***

DECATUR —Harristown Foursquare Church will be have their "Christmas Eve. Service" early this year.

Join us Sunday, Dec. 19th at 6 p.m. at 7570 W. Main St, Decatur, for an evening of carols and special music as we celebrate the real reason for the season with a beautiful candlelight service.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

