Faith notes

Harristown Foursquare
Anniversary service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St.
Gospel Messenger Quartet, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Temple 4
Choir Hallelujah service, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 4, 904 E. Cleveland Ave.
First Presbyterian
Lenten soup supper and Taize worship service, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Music of the Psalms, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St.
First United Methodist
Decatur Area Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. Guest: Dru Smith, missionary.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Our Lady of Lourdes School gym, 3950 Lourdes Drive. $4-$8.50.
Mount Zion Presbyterian
All you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. $6.
* * *
