Faith notes

Harristown Foursquare

Anniversary service, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, Harristown Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St. 

Gospel Messenger Quartet, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1. 

Temple 4

Choir Hallelujah service, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 4, 904 E. Cleveland Ave. 

First Presbyterian

Lenten soup supper and Taize worship service, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave. 

St. John's Episcopal Church

Music of the Psalms, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St. 

First United Methodist

Decatur Area Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. Guest: Dru Smith, missionary. 

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic

Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, Our Lady of Lourdes School gym, 3950 Lourdes Drive. $4-$8.50. 

Mount Zion Presbyterian

All you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. $6. 

Deadline for items in Faith Briefs and Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s faith section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, ajones@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

