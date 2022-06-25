Faith notes

DECATUR — Cowden Free Methodist Church is hosting a free camp beginning Friday, July 8 at the Cowden Free Methodist Campground located at 174 N. 1550 East Road, Beecher City. 19.5 acres across from Cowden City Park.

Services will begin on Friday, July 8 at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 16 at 8 a.m.

The camp is free to attend and open to the public. John Juneman, currently of Nashville, Tennessee is the evangelist. Dan Perry will be the song evangelist.

For more information contact Cindy Halbrook at 217-259-9688.

HAMMOND — United Methodist Church of Hammond will hold a pork chop dinner on Monday, July 4 at the church fellowship hall on 3rd & D Streets.

4:30-7 p.m. Cost is $9 and includes a pork chop sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Take-out or eat-in.

Other activities in the Village of Hammond on July 4 include breakfast at the firehouse, parade at noon, and fireworks at dusk.

For further information contact church at 217-262-3386.

