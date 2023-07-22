DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting the story of "David and Goliath", 1 Samuel 17:1-51, on Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6890 Firehouse Road, Decatur.

For ages 4-12 years. Includes bible study, music, crafts, science, snacks and fun.

Contact Judy Tilton at 217-454-4828 for further information.

***

DECATUR — The New Generation Singers of St. Joseph, Missouri will be hosting a summer sermon-in-song "L.O.V.E." concert on Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 229. W. Main St., Decatur.

The singers is comprised of high-school students who enjoy singing and performing to spread God's love. The concert is free to the public.

For more information go to www.mgsingers.com or Facebook page.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.