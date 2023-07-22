DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting the story of "David and Goliath", 1 Samuel 17:1-51, on Saturday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6890 Firehouse Road, Decatur.
For ages 4-12 years. Includes bible study, music, crafts, science, snacks and fun.
Contact Judy Tilton at 217-454-4828 for further information.
***
DECATUR — The New Generation Singers of St. Joseph, Missouri will be hosting a summer sermon-in-song "L.O.V.E." concert on Saturday, July 28, 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 229. W. Main St., Decatur.
The singers is comprised of high-school students who enjoy singing and performing to spread God's love. The concert is free to the public.
People are also reading…
For more information go to www.mgsingers.com or Facebook page.
***
Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.