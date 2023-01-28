 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Church Women United will be hosting their Representatives Meeting and Bible Study on Friday, Feb. 3, 1 p.m. at Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1103 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Ardena Hunter will present the Bible Study lesson leading us to World Day of Prayer entitled "I have heard about your faith." World Day of Prayer will be held on Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Decatur. 

All are welcome to attend. Yearbooks for those not attending the December luncheon will be available at this meeting. Those members listed in the yearbook will receive a telephone call.

For further information contact Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

Carol Mausehund is an organist a First Baptist Church in Mattoon.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

