Faith notes:

DECATUR — Hillside Bethel Tabernacle Church will have a special service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3575 E. Greenhill Road, to celebrate paying off its mortgage.
The rededication service will include an official church resolution, with copies provided to the congregation, that they will "dedicate ourselves anew to the worship and service of Almighty God" through preaching, worship, service to others, remembrance of those who went before and the hope of eternal life.
For further information contact Kevin Horath at 217-429-5590.
