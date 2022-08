Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

Special Feature: Bible Bingo. Admission is $20 at the door. Pre-registration is required. Reservations are due by Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Masks are optional.

Contact Von at 217-620-3710 or Pam at 217-433-9814.

***

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church, will be hosting a concert on Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. at 7570 W Main St, Decatur.

Featuring Ann Downing, a regular of Gaither Homecoming Videos, a Dove award recipient for Female Vocalist, a Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Concert is free but a freewill offering will be received.

For more information, text or call Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

***

