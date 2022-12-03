Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting The Lester's from St. Louis, Missouri, who will be presenting a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.

A free will offering will be received.

For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.

Unique Gift ideas for everyone on your list, new and gently use items and a rummage room.

For more information please call Amy 217-791-1513.

MACON — The holiday season continues with the Christmas Cookies and a Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Macon United Methodist Church, 190 W. Bell St., in Macon.

Tables will be filled with baked goods and crafts. A lunch of cheese soup, chili, ham and cheese croissants, hot dogs, relishes, chips and drinks will be available for customers.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Macon United Methodist Women projects. For more information, call 217-764-5133.

