Faith notes:

DECATUR — "Hats Off to the Ladies" will be hosted by Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St., Decatur on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Speaker will be Viki Scherer and her son Michael Scherer. Her topic: "You can plan for the future, but you cant predict it".

Prizes for the funniest, most original and beautiful hat. Catered dinner by Yoder's Kitchen.

Limited to 80 women. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased by Sept. 1. For more information or to order tickets contact Harvest Christian Center at 217-330-7237.

DECATUR — Youth with a Positive Direction will be hosting a reunion celebration on Sunday, July 31 at Main Street Church, 2000 N. Main St., Decatur.

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Food, live performances and so much more.

For further information contact Chris Young at 217-855-9365.

