Faith notes

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur
Votes for Women by Mark Sorensen, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 8, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur.
Church of Jesus Christ the Living God
Men and women day, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Church of Jesus Christ the Living God, 4240 E. William Street Road.
Temple 3
Revival, 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, March 10-13, Church of the Living God PGT Temple 3, 1762 E. Prairie St. Guest: Bishop Jerry Maiden.
First Presbyterian
Lenten soup supper and Good Samaritan class, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave.
St. John's Episcopal Church
Psalms that celebrate God's kingship, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 W. Eldorado St.
Grace United Methodist
Movie night, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St. Free.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, Our Lady of Lourdes School gym, 3950 Lourdes Drive. $4-$8.50.
Dalton City United Methodist
Pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Dalton City United Methodist Church, 200 N. Water St. $3-$6.
New Day
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Day Day Church, 4191 Greenswitch Road. $3-$7.
* * *
