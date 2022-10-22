 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faith notes

Faith notes:

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Church Women United will meet Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 MacArthur Road. Park in north parking lot.

The theme for the World Community Day Celebration is "Resolve to Love". Attendees are asked to bring any old eyeglasses, reading glasses and sunglasses to be collected by the Lions Clubs International volunteers. They will be cleaned and repaired and distributed to people who cannot afford them.  

For further information contact Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

    ***

DECATUR — St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, is hosting Love 217 Serve Day in Decatur. Projects are available for all ages; individuals and families. 

People are also reading…

Serve projects will take place between 9:30-11:30 a.m.. Groups will return to church at 11:45 a.m. for connection and a luncheon together in the Dining Room.

For further information call 217-423-6955.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News