Faith notes:

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Church Women United will meet Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 MacArthur Road. Park in north parking lot.

The theme for the World Community Day Celebration is "Resolve to Love". Attendees are asked to bring any old eyeglasses, reading glasses and sunglasses to be collected by the Lions Clubs International volunteers. They will be cleaned and repaired and distributed to people who cannot afford them.

For further information contact Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008.

***

DECATUR — St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, is hosting Love 217 Serve Day in Decatur. Projects are available for all ages; individuals and families.

Serve projects will take place between 9:30-11:30 a.m.. Groups will return to church at 11:45 a.m. for connection and a luncheon together in the Dining Room.

For further information call 217-423-6955.

***

