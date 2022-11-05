Faith notes:

DECATUR — Harristown Foursquare Church will be hosting a free concert featuring The Craguns of Cincinnati, Ohio, who have sung nationally and international since 2013, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. at 7570 W Main St., Decatur.
A free will offering will be received.
For more information contact: Brian Canaday at 217-454-4551.
DECATUR — Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, 2022 Concert Series for November:
Tableaus Musical, Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. Aubrey Hawkinson, mezzo soprano, vocal recital
Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra Concert, Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
