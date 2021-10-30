TOWER HILL — The Lesters will be singing at the Tower hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower hill on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. For more information call Sue at 217-836-6285.

***

DECATUR — New Day Church is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, Nov. 6, 7–11 a.m. at 4191 Greenswitch Road, Decatur. The breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and sausage patties.

Tickets are $7 adults and $3 nine and under. Children three and under eat for free.

The proceeds help support our SHED (Sharing Hope Every Day) mission of collecting, storing and delivering household items to those in need for free.

For further information call 855-9935.

***

DECATUR — Miracle Temple COGIC, will be having a Trunk or treat at the Community Temple Church of God, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. the treats will be passed out in the BWFN Fellowship Hall, masks are required.

For information call 217-422-2798.

***

HAMMOND — Hammond United Methodist Church is holding their annual homemade beef stew dinner on Sunday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 3rd and D St., Hammond.

“All-you-can-eat” dinner will include stew, roll or cornbread, jello salad, dessert and drink. $8 per person with family rates. Take out is available.

For more information call 217-262-9986.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

