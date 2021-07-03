HAMMOND — A pork chop dinner will be held at United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3rd and D St., Hammond ,on July 4th, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost is $8 per person and includes a pork chop sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Take out or dine in.

For more information contact the church at 217-262-3386

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion, will be holding their Western Vacation Bible School on July 7 and Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meet in the Annex Room.

Children of all ages are welcome. RSVP is requested, but not required.

For more information, contact Molly AT 217-864-2528.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

