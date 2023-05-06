DECATUR — The Ladies Friendship Circle will be hosting a Chicken & Noodle Dinner on Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The menu will include Chicken & Noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, drink and dessert.

For further information contact the church at 217-875-3656.

