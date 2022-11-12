Faith notes:

DECATUR — New Salem Baptist Church, located at 352 E. Wood St., Decatur, will be celebrating its 94th church anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.

“Elf The Musical” will be on stage Nov. 11 through 13 at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center.

DECATUR — Decatur House of Prayer is hosting its annual Thankful for the House fundraiser on Friday, Nov 18, come and go from 4-8 p.m. They seek to raise operational costs for 2023. The event is an open house starting at 4 p.m., with worship, fellowship, and a silent auction. The main event speaker starts at 6 p.m. DHOP is located at 1920 N Oakland Ave., Decatur.