Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — New Salem Baptist Church, located at 352 E. Wood St., Decatur, will be celebrating its 94th church anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m.

Rev. Jarrod Hill from Macedonia Baptist Church in East St. Louis will be the guest speaker. 

For additional information contact Ellen Eubanks at 217-848-5160.

DECATUR — Decatur House of Prayer is hosting its annual Thankful for the House fundraiser on Friday, Nov 18, come and go from 4-8 p.m. They seek to raise operational costs for 2023. The event is an open house starting at 4 p.m., with worship, fellowship, and a silent auction. The main event speaker starts at 6 p.m. DHOP is located at 1920 N Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Auction items include: Thanksgiving items, desserts, and themed baskets. 

For more information contact Morgen 405-761-7450.

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

