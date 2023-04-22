TOWER HILL— Riven Gospel Group will be featured in concert on Saturday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted. There will be a meal offered.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

