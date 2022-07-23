 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

Logos Church is hosting a Free Family Fun Day at Decatur's Sinawik Park on Saturday, July 23. 

The event, which is open to the public, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, music, giveaways and inflatables.

For more information, visit www.logosdecatur.org

***

Wesley United Methodist Church  is hosting a rummage sale at the church, 3800 E. Cerro Gordo, Decatur, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday July 23. 

The sale will benefit the missions of the Wesley Women of Faith.

***

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3955 Lourdes Drive, Decatur, is hosting a Rummage Swap Time from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

All items, which includes toys, books and clothing, is free.

For more information, contact Brenda at 217-358-5679 and leave message.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

