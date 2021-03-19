Faith notes:

New Jerusalem Singers

EDINBURG — The New Jerusalem Singers will be in concert at the House On The Rock Church, 314 N. Grand St., Edinburg, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Ray and Cindy will perform traditional and country gospel music. A free will offering will be received.

For more information contact Charles Portland at (217) 972.3847.



