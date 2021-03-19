 Skip to main content
Faith notes:
New Jerusalem Singers 

EDINBURG — The New Jerusalem Singers will be in concert at the House On The Rock Church, 314 N. Grand St., Edinburg, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Ray and Cindy will perform traditional and country gospel music. A free will offering will be received. 

For more information contact Charles Portland at (217) 972.3847.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s  section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

