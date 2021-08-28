***

TOWER HILL — The Dixie Melody Boys will be appearing at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 N. Erie, Tower Hill, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

For information contact Sue at 217-836-6285

***

DECATUR — "Hats Off to the Ladies" will be hosted by Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water St., Decatur on Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Speaker will be Ann McKinney, speaking on the topic: Walking in Obedience. Ann and her husband, Dale, are parents to 16 children.

Prizedsfor the funniest, most original and beautiful hat. Catered dinner by Yoder's Kitchen.

Limited to 80 women. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased by Sept. 5. For more information or to order tickets contact Harvest Christian Center at 217-330-7237.

***

CLINTON — Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center, will be hosting their 66th year of Christian Camp with a Family Camp over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-6.

Registration is required at LittleGalilee.com. Or contact Rob at 217-935-3803.

***

DECATUR — Adult Education classes will be held at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W Main St, Mount Zion, beginning Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. in the meeting room.

The classes will run for 5 weeks.

For further information contact church at 217-864-2528.

***

DECATUR — Crying out to the Lord Prayer Vigil will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza, under the flags.

Mail names of those persons, family or friends who have fallen prey over the past two years to death by violence to St. Peter AME Church, 515 S. Church, Decatur, IL 62522. The names are to be placed on a canvas.

For further information contact Rev. Vivian Clarington, 217-423-5648.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

