Faith notes

DECATUR — Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church will be hosting a Revival on Tuesday, March 29, Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night at the church located at 2520 W. Hunt St., Decatur. 

Guest speaker will be the Reverend Kenneth Maurice Davis of D'Iberville, Mississippi. 

For additional information call 217-428-9628.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

