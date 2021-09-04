Faith notes:

DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection hosts a luncheon and program on Thursday, Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Donna Sembar. She will speak about "Freedom from Wearing the Mask." Special guest will be Cheryl Smith from STARR (School for Therapeutic and Recreational Riding).

Reservations and cancellations for the $20 event are due by Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814

DECATUR — Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1360 W. Main St., Decatur.

For more information contact Diana Rinchiuso at 217-425-9529 or 217-855-1976

DECATUR — Country legend John Conlee (Mr. Rose Colored Glasses), will be performing at the Decatur Civic Center Theater, Decatur, on Friday Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Tickets available online at www.decaturciviccenter.org or call 217-422-7300.

DECATUR — Trinity Lutheran of Decatur, is hosting a free and open to the public, 8-week seminar: “Revelation – A Lutheran View”, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6:30-8 p.m., at The LSA (Lutheran School Association) located at: 2001 E. Mound Rd., Decatur.

Dress is casual. The seminar is for ages high school through adults. Baby-sitters will not be available.

To register, please call Trinity Lutheran Church at 217-422-3630, or you may email Trinity’s Pastor, Rev. Matthew Versemann at: PastorVersemann@msn.com.

