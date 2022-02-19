 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — City of Praise Full Gospel Church will be hosting a Gospel Musical for The Brown 4 of Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. The church is located at 1415 N. Edward St., Decatur.

There will be a freewill offering collection.

For information contact: Nathaniel Dandridge at 217-329-5321. 

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

