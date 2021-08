DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection hosts a luncheon and program on Thursday, Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur.

The speaker is Crystal Balas. She will speak about "Sparkling Crystal, Sensitive and Strong."

Reservations and cancellations for the $20 event are due by Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Contact Von Gregory at 217-768-4779 or Pam Hinton at 217-433-9814

***

DECATUR — Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a rummage sale on Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1360 W. Main St., Decatur.

For more information contact Diana Rinchiuso at 217-425-9529 or 217-855-1976

***

DECATUR — A donation rummage sale is being held Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Faith Fellowship Christian Church, 2701 E. Faires Parkway.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

