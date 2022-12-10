DECATUR — Antioch Christian Church will be hosting the Gibson Girls Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at 5409 E. US Route 36, Decatur.
Free and open to public. Free will offering will be taken.
For more information call 217-864-3444
DECATUR — Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, 2022 Concert Series for December:
Advent Services with Millikin-Decatur Chamber Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 18, 8-10:30 a.m.
Julia Jamieson Harp Concert, Saturday, Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.
A Musical New Year: New Year's Eve Pops, Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Christine and Harrison Wade piano and vocal concert
Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.