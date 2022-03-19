DECATUR — New Salem Baptist Church will be hosting a Women Day Service on March 27, 11 a.m. at 352 W. Wood St., Decatur.

The theme will be "Christian Women Serving for God" and the guest speaker will be Sister Willa Barger, of Union Baptist Church, Springfield.

There will be an offering asked of the members.

For more information contact Carolyn Currie at 217-775-2768.

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0