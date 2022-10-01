DECATUR — Hammond United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual "Gospel Sing" on Sunday, Oct.9 at 3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 3rd and D Streets, Hammond.
Music will be provided by Collage of Faith, New Creation from Locust Grove Church at Assumption and Larry Purdeu of Decatur, guitarist.
Everybody is invited to come and enjoy the gospel music along with snacks and drinks. A freewill offering will be taken for the music groups.
For more information call 217-262-3386.
DECATUR — Long Creek United Methodist Church, will be hosting their chicken noodle supper and bake sale, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 6890 E. Firehouse Road.
Pre-purchased tickets only are $12 each
For tickets or further information call 217-855-8185 or 217-433-5522
Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.
