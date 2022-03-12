 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith notes

Faith notes:

DECATUR — Glen Gobel Gospel/Traditional Southern Gospel Music will be featured on Saturday, March 19, 5 p.m. at the Tower Hill Free Methodist Church, 207 Erie St., Tower Hill.

Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.

For further information contact Sue at 217-836-6285.

***

DECATUR — Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur  will be hosting a series of spring concerts during the coming weeks.

Schedules performances are:

  • Schubertiead (Music by Schubert), Monday, March 14, 7 p.m.
  • Dueling keyboards featuring long-time friends Herb Buffington and Randy Frieling, Friday, March 25, 7 p.m. 
  • Vocal concert featuring Troy Castle, baritone, with Pei-I Wang, pianist, Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m. 
  • Millikin University Spring Concerts, Sunday, May 1. Mothers and Mentors will perform at 2 p.m., and Spring Sing, University Choir will perform at 6 p.m. 
  • Opus 24 Spring Choral Concerts, Sunday, May 15, at 3 and 7 p.m.

For further information, call 217-428-4336. 

***

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society will be featuring a "Hear the Story" of "Samuel Rufus Harshman" on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Agri-Fab's Gold building, 303 W. Raymond St., Sullivan. 

S.R. Harshman was a "Holiness" preacher who settled his farm and family in Sullivan in the early 1870s. 

For more information contact Janet Roney at 217-521-7355. 

***

Deadline for items in Faith Notes is noon Monday for publication in Saturday’s section. Send information to: Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, lmargerum@herald-review.com, or fax (217) 421-7965. Please include a contact phone number for verification.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

