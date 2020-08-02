Faithful commit themselves to Jesus Christ through Lake Decatur baptisms

“After many years of working with (Kent), it's just been an honor to finally allow him to have the privilege (of baptizing me),” Zerfowski said. “He was the officiator at my marriage last September and he's been the pastor of my church now for probably three years.”

Zerfowski was the producer of Kent's radio show and has known him for a decade, he said.

“It was an honor and a great privilege for me to let him help me get saved,” Zerfowski said.

Before baptizing Zerfowski, Kent made a joke about “finally” getting to baptize his friend, and both laughed. The occasion was casual and relaxed, with family and friends doing the honors for some of the people getting baptized, rather than one of the church's pastors.

Immersion baptism, as is practiced by First Christian, is based on Romans 6: “Therefore we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, in order that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.”

The act of being immersed in the water and raised, as Christ was buried after His Crucifixion and raised to life again, is a reminder that Christians share in Christ's death and will share in his Resurrection, said the Rev. Brian Talty, associate pastor.