Faithful commit themselves to Jesus Christ through Lake Decatur baptisms

DECATUR — Among the people getting baptized in Lake Decatur on Sunday were a mother, daughter and future son-in-law, two sisters and a father and daughter.
For the second consecutive year, First Christian Church held baptisms at the lake on the beach by the Beach House Restaurant, with 20 people choosing the occasion to commit themselves to Jesus Christ publicly.
“It just feels a little more in keeping with the way things were done in the Scriptures,” said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor. “Perhaps the difference in, in the Scriptures, a lot of baptisms were sort of spontaneous and they were, for the most part, outside, certainly the ones that Jesus would have been doing or that John the Baptist did.”
The Bible is clear that baptism is the first act of a believer, Kent said, and while some traditions tie baptism to salvation, nearly all Christians would agree that baptism is an act of discipleship.
People in the Bible who asked to be baptized often wanted to have it done as soon as they came to faith, such as Lydia and the Philippian jailer in Acts 16, Kent said. Several of the people who were baptized on Sunday waited for the occasion, like Brett Zerfowski.
The pastor asked if you are ready for Jesus to be your Lord and Savior, and if you are ready to follow Him. As the pastor lowers the person into the water, he says, “I baptize you in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”
“After many years of working with (Kent), it's just been an honor to finally allow him to have the privilege (of baptizing me),” Zerfowski said. “He was the officiator at my marriage last September and he's been the pastor of my church now for probably three years.”
Zerfowski was the producer of Kent's radio show and has known him for a decade, he said.
“It was an honor and a great privilege for me to let him help me get saved,” Zerfowski said.
Before baptizing Zerfowski, Kent made a joke about “finally” getting to baptize his friend, and both laughed. The occasion was casual and relaxed, with family and friends doing the honors for some of the people getting baptized, rather than one of the church's pastors.
Immersion baptism, as is practiced by First Christian, is based on Romans 6: “Therefore we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, in order that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.”
The act of being immersed in the water and raised, as Christ was buried after His Crucifixion and raised to life again, is a reminder that Christians share in Christ's death and will share in his Resurrection, said the Rev. Brian Talty, associate pastor.
“I joke that it's one of those things that's strange, because it's one of those things we grow up avoiding at the local swimming pool, namely being dunked underwater by the hand of someone else,” Talty said. “We understand that at the center of the Christian faith is what happened with Jesus Christ, God's Son who, because of His love for us, gave His Son, who gave His life.”
Not all churches practice immersion, Kent said, but baptism is still a central act of faith in any Christian church.
Dawn Schuster and her sister were baptized together at the event, and Schuster said she and her husband began attending First Christian several years ago, before their marriage, because her husband suggested pre-marital Christian counseling would be a good idea. They had planned to visit several churches before settling on one.
“We had seven churches on our list and we never made it to the other six,” Schuster said.
