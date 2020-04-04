Five questions with ... The Rev. Adam Ray, senior pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church

How is the congregation staying connected and how are they handling the situation in the world?

St. John’s certainly is a family, and it’s been hard on us all during this time. We have been offering bible studies, devotions, and worship services online for our people. We also have put together a form for our people to fill out to let us know what needs they might have during this time, as well as to indicate what ways they can help others. I know many of our people stay connected via phone calls and texts/emails, and some have even taken the time to write letters to each other.

As a pastor, what would you say to people who are feeling worried and isolated right now?

The situation we are facing has been overwhelming in many ways and for most people. Being isolated goes against what Christians confess as essential — living as a community. It makes sense that this is hard. But my encouragement would be to remember that we remain connected in and through Christ even now. There are still ways for us to be there for each other even when physically apart. Take the time to reach out to someone that’s on your heart or mind. Send a message or a letter; make a phone call or FaceTime them. Let’s remind each other that we are not going through this alone.