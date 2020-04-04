You are the owner of this article.
Five questions with ... The Rev. Adam Ray, senior pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church
Five questions with | The Rev. Adam Ray, senior pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church

Five questions with ... The Rev. Adam Ray, senior pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church

Five questions with the Rev. Adam Ray
Name: Adam Ray

Occupation: Senior pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church

What is the significance of Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the most important week of our lives. It is the day where Jesus arrives in Jerusalem to fulfill the plan of salvation for the world. He enters the city humbly and willingly though he knows the people will all turn on him and put him to death. Palm Sunday is the start of what we call “Holy Week” where we follow Jesus in the last days of his earthly life and see all that he must suffer in order to save us from the punishment we rightly deserve. 

How will celebrations be conducted this year, because Christians can't go to church? How can families celebrate at home?

Most churches, including ours, are offering worship services via their Facebook page or through YouTube on Sundays, including Easter. St John’s will also be offering online worship opportunities for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday as well. It’s certainly not the same or ideal, but it’s a blessing that we can still have opportunities to worship together though we are physically apart. We encourage Christians to remember that the Church remains alive and active even when we can’t gather in the church. 

How is the congregation staying connected and how are they handling the situation in the world?

St. John’s certainly is a family, and it’s been hard on us all during this time. We have been offering bible studies, devotions, and worship services online for our people. We also have put together a form for our people to fill out to let us know what needs they might have during this time, as well as to indicate what ways they can help others. I know many of our people stay connected via phone calls and texts/emails, and some have even taken the time to write letters to each other. 

As a pastor, what would you say to people who are feeling worried and isolated right now? 

The situation we are facing has been overwhelming in many ways and for most people. Being isolated goes against what Christians confess as essential — living as a community. It makes sense that this is hard. But my encouragement would be to remember that we remain connected in and through Christ even now. There are still ways for us to be there for each other even when physically apart. Take the time to reach out to someone that’s on your heart or mind. Send a message or a letter; make a phone call or FaceTime them. Let’s remind each other that we are not going through this alone. 

For those worried I’d say to “cast all of your fears and worries on God because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:7. Continue to pray. Remember that God is faithful to his promises to care for you and sustain you. 

Tell me about yourself and why you became a pastor.

I grew up in Crete, Illinois and attended Concordia Seminary in St. Louis where I studied to be a pastor. I then moved to Decatur in 2013 when I was called to be a pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church. My wife, Amanda, and I have two children, Kaylee (4) and Matteo (10 months). I wanted to become a pastor because I believe the gospel of Jesus changes, transforms and saves lives. I had always wanted to help people within my career, and I felt God was calling me to this line of work in order to bring others the hope and peace we all need.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

